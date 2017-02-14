Stream Ryan Adams’ New Album Prisoner, Which Is Dedicated to Garry Shandling

Want to have a sad musical night in on Valentine’s Day? You’re in luck, because Ryan Adams’ highly-anticipated new album Prisoner is streaming now via NPR, ahead of its official release on Friday. It’s filled nearly top to bottom with songs about heartbreak—read: Adams’ divorce from Mandy Moore—and more generally, the apocalypse.

Adams also announced on Twitter that the record is dedicated to late comedian and TV/film star Garry Shandling, showing off an inscription in the CD booklet:

#PRISONER is dedicated to Garry Shandling

A knowing laugh that became a most humbling teacher

We’re here to be our true selves

Waste no time pic.twitter.com/zStJaLyLRd — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 14, 2017

Sound appetizing? Stream all 12 tracks of Prisoner below, and preorder the album here. Also, if you missed it, check out Adams’ colorful interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast from yesterday for some helpful background.