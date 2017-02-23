Stream Blanck Mass’ New Album World Eater in Full

Following his time with drone duo Fuck Buttons, Benjamin John Power has spent the last few years releasing solo material as Blanck Mass. Building eerie collages from scraps of ragged samples, Power teases out elements of experimental dance music, transcending beat-driven simplicity for something more weighty and spiritual instead. A dense release packed with mathy layers and polyrhythmic complexity, the follow up to 2015’s Dumb Flesh LP comes after a recent stretch of scores, EPs, and singles. Today, you can hear the album for the first time in-full via NPR Music, check it out below.