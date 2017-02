Ahead of the release of their new album Hot Thoughts, Spoon have announced a 2017 tour. The 15-date trek begins in late April and will take the band to the southeastern U.S., Ohio, Colorado, and Germany. Check out the full list of shows below and listen to “Hot Thoughts” here.

If you look closely, America and Germany now have a lot of things in common: Spoon tour dates! https://t.co/WeixfPNdoq pic.twitter.com/Y6BQLCRBvi — SPOON (@spoontheband) February 21, 2017