SoundCloud Launches Cheaper Subscription In Effort to Boost Revenue

After recent struggles to bring in revenue, SoundCloud has launched a new mid-tier subscription feature. For $5, the offer will remove ads and allow offline streaming, arguably the best parts of the original SoundCloud Go—which has been rebranded as SoundCloud Go+.

The new plan will hopefully bring in more revenue, according to SoundCloud CEO Alex Ljung. “By expanding our offering, we not only enhance the experience for listeners on the platform, but also unlock new revenue opportunities to further expand our creator-payout program,” Ljung said in a statement provided to the Verge.

The company hit a rough patch after an acquisition deal with Spotify fell through, costing SoundCloud its COO and finance director. Monetizing their user base of 175 million into paying subscribers is reportedly still an issue.

The new subscription features is live as of this morning. Below, find a chart explaining the differences between the services.