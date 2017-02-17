Watch the First Trailer for Terrence Malick’s New SXSW-Inspired Movie Song to Song

“We thought we could just live from song to song, kiss to kiss,” Rooney Mara murmurs in the voiceover for the new trailer for Song to Song, Terrence Malick’s upcoming film focusing on the Austin music scene. At the same time, Del Shannon’s “Runaway” blasts over images of Mara dancing with Ryan Gosling, who seems to be a musician–among other things, he plays the piano. Sound familiar? The movie looks like a bleak, Malick-ified version of La La Land for fans of late-aughts indie rock, but it’s a little hard to tell.

The cast for this thing is pretty wild, as it usually is for a Malick film: Fassbender and Natalie Portman co-star, seemingly as another artistic couple who like to live loose and large, and do drugs and stuff. Looks like things get pretty incestuous, and that Iggy Pop and Flea show up somewhere along the way, which fits with prior rumors that Malick’s film would feature a lot of musician cameos. Patti Smith, Lykke Li, the Black Lips, Florence and the Machine, and John Lydon have all been mentioned in connection to the project.

Song to Song opens in NYC and Los Angeles on March 17. Watch the trailer below.