The 10th annual Roots Picnic will be headlined by Lil Wayne, Solange and Pharrell with the Roots. The one-day Philadelphia festival will also include sets by 21 Savage, Kimbra, Thundercat, Noname, James Vincent McMorrow, and Virgil Abloh, plus a “live mixtape” from the Roots’ Black Thought with J Period featuring Fat Joe, Mobb Deep, and Scott Storch. The festival will be held Saturday, June 3. Check out the full line up below.