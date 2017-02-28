Slayer Announce 2017 North American Tour With Lamb of God and Behemoth

Fresh off their Trump Instagram controversy, Slayer have announced a North American tour with fellow metal acts Lamb of God and Behemoth. The 24-date trek begins on July 12 in Bemidji, Minnesota and ends August 20 in Phoenix. Lamb of God will open for Slayer at every date, with Behemoth joining them for all shows except the July 13 and 15 dates in Wisconsin. Check out the full list of dates, via Pitchfork, below.

Slayer:

07-12 Bemidji, MN – Sanford Center

07-13 Cadott, WI – Rock Fest

07-15 Oshkosh, WI – Rock USA

07-16 Chicago, IL – Chicago Open Air Festival

07-18 Columbus, OH – Express Live!

07-20 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

07-21 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater

07-23 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory Outdoors

07-25 Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07-27 New York, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden

07-28 Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

07-30 Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

08-01 Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

08-02 Denver, CO – 1st Bank Center

08-04 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint

08-05 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

08-09 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08-11 Eugene, OR – The Cuthbert Amphitheater

08-12 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theatre

08-14 Dawson Creek, British Columbia – Encana Events Center

08-15 For McMurray, Alberta – SMS Equipment Stadium

08-17 Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

08-19 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

08-20 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theater