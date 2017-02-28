News \
Slayer Announce 2017 North American Tour With Lamb of God and Behemoth
Fresh off their Trump Instagram controversy, Slayer have announced a North American tour with fellow metal acts Lamb of God and Behemoth. The 24-date trek begins on July 12 in Bemidji, Minnesota and ends August 20 in Phoenix. Lamb of God will open for Slayer at every date, with Behemoth joining them for all shows except the July 13 and 15 dates in Wisconsin. Check out the full list of dates, via Pitchfork, below.
Slayer:
07-12 Bemidji, MN – Sanford Center
07-13 Cadott, WI – Rock Fest
07-15 Oshkosh, WI – Rock USA
07-16 Chicago, IL – Chicago Open Air Festival
07-18 Columbus, OH – Express Live!
07-20 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
07-21 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater
07-23 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory Outdoors
07-25 Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07-27 New York, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden
07-28 Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
07-30 Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
08-01 Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
08-02 Denver, CO – 1st Bank Center
08-04 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint
08-05 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
08-09 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08-11 Eugene, OR – The Cuthbert Amphitheater
08-12 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theatre
08-14 Dawson Creek, British Columbia – Encana Events Center
08-15 For McMurray, Alberta – SMS Equipment Stadium
08-17 Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
08-19 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
08-20 Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theater