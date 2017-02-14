News \

Sean Spicer Says Trump and Canadian PM “Joe” Trudeau Had a Good Time Together

CREDIT: White House YouTube

White House press secretary Sean Spicer, if today’s news briefing is anything to judge by, has a very tight relationship with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who met with Donald Trump at the White House yesterday. So tight, in fact, that Spicer has a special pet name for the PM–different than the name the rest of the world knows him by.

Your boy Joey Trudeau.

Winston Cook-Wilson
0