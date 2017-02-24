Watch Ryan Adams Rip Through “Do You Still Love Me” on Corden

“Do You Still Love Me,” the opener of Ryan Adams’ Prisoner, is a big, ragged power ballad par excellence, channeling both the bombast of ’80s pretty boys like Night Ranger or Whitesnake and the drunken charisma of their left-of-the-dial contemporaries The Replacements at once. On The Late Late Show With James Corden last night, he and his band did justice to the album version, banging out its staccato power chords beery chorus with visible energy.

Watch it below.