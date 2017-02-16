Russell Simmons to Host “I Am a Muslim Too” Rally This Sunday

This Sunday, Russell Simmons will host a Time Square rally called “I Am a Muslim Too.” The event, scheduled to run from noon to 4 p.m., is a show of solidarity with those affected by the Trump Administration’s Muslim Ban and other non-white demographics.

“Everyone except white privileged males are in immediate danger,” Simmons said in a statement. “African Americans, women, Latinos, Asians and LGBTQ are all at risk, but there is no freedom in that privileged status either because the spirit of the oppressor is oppressed as well. We are living in a time when unity will make America great. This is a special moment for all Americans of good will to band together to promote the kind of compassion and equality for others that we want for ourselves”

The rally will be co-hosted by Foundation for Ethnic Understanding President Rabbi Marc Schneier and Jamaica Muslim Center’s Imam Shamsi Ali. View the flyer below.