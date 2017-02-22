Rihanna Named Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year

Did you know Rihanna charitably built a “state-of- the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados?” Neither did we. But this information comes from Harvard University, who just named none other than Ri-Ri as their Humanitarian of the Year.

Beyond said state-of-the-art oncology and nuclear medicine center, she’s also done a lot recently for a scholarship program, among other projects. S. Allen Counter, the Harvard Foundation’s director, said in a statement: “She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program [named for her grandmother and grandfather] for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.”

Rihanna will be on hand next week to accept the award, and the ceremony is free for Harvard-affiliated peoples to attend. The Humanitarian of the Year award “recognizes prominent public-spirited leaders each year.” Past winners include Nobel Prize committee members, several UN Secretary Generals, and James Earl Jones.