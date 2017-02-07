Report: Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” Might Get Its Own Primetime Show

Saturday Night Live is up 22 percent in viewership this year, giving the show its best ratings in 22 years. Naturally, NBC is looking to capitalize. Politico is reporting that the network wants to give “Weekend Update”—the show’s long-running news satire segment—its own 30-minute primetime show.

SNL has mainly gotten attention this season for Dave Chappelle’s episode, Alec Baldwin’s recurring role as Donald Trump, and most recently, Melissa McCarthy’s classic performance as Sean Spicer. Still, current “Weekend Update” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost have remained consistent throughout most of the season, a pronounced improvement from when they first linked up in 2014.

NBC didn’t respond to Politico’s request for comment, but the publication says the network is looking to air primetime “Weekend Update” on Thursday nights.