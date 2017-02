Raekwon is getting ready to drop The Wild, his seventh studio LP, on March 24, and he’s released the first track from the project. “This Is What It Comes Too [sic]” is an exercise in brevity, where Raekwon takes less than three minutes to explain his grievances: “You’re a Starburst sweeter than fruit,” thus he’ll “have my goons tear up your establishment.” Listen below.