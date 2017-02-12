Prince’s Classic Albums Are Now on Streaming Services

As reported a few days earlier, Prince’s Warner Bros. catalog is now available on multiple streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music. TIDAL has held exclusive streaming rights to his work since 2015.

“Prince recorded his most influential and popular music during his time with Warner Bros. and we are deeply aware of our responsibility to safeguard and nurture his incredible legacy,” said Warner Bros. Records Chairman and CEO Cameron Strang in a statement. “Warner Bros. is thrilled to be able to bring Prince’s music to his millions of fans around the world via streaming services, fittingly on music’s biggest night.”

The Warner Bros. streaming deal includes Prince’s ’80s and early ’90s material—which holds a majority of his essentials—plus his greatest hits album 4Ever. The November compilation notably featured the official release of the previously bootlegged “Moonbeam Levels.”

Warner Bros. also announced a remastered release of Prince’s opus Purple Rain. The project, due June 9, will feature two albums of songs from Prince’s vault and two concert films.