Please Review Katy Perry’s New Song For Us

Katy Perry’s new song, “Chained to the Rhythm,” is out tomorrow. You can hear it now, in the wild, assuming you have a few hours to kill and live in a giant city: Perry’s team has installed the song at a series of listening stations located around the world. The song, which is located in a glittering disco ball, simply requires the listener to bring their own set of headphones, jack into the ball, and groove along to the Sia-written, Max Martin-produced rhythms.

You can find the map of disco ball locations here. The writers at SPIN are, sadly, not chained to the rhythm—we’re chained to our desks, and thus can’t spend a few hours getting out to a disco ball to see what’s up. However, we’d like intrepid SPIN readers around the world who’ve heard the song to send us their thoughts to tips@spin.com. The most charming blurbs will be published on spin.com for your pleasure. A very small amount of money might also be involved if we use your review. (We’re not going to pay for 100 crowd-sourced Katy Perry reviews, sorry.)

Of particular note: The NYC listening station is not located in Manhattan (one might have guessed Times Square) but in hip Brooklyn—specifically Greenpoint’s McCarren Park, once the destination spot of every cool indie kid and now the signifier of cool indie hipness as interpreted by giant pop stars. (Fittingly, the map misspells it as “McCarran Park.”) The marketing strategy is also pretty Anglo-centric: There are no stations in Africa, and just one apiece in South America and Asia. Antartica, sadly, is also omitted.

Here is what the disco ball looks like, in the wild:

Katy Perry’s new song… is chained to some stuff. Perry will likely play the track during her upcoming performance at the Grammys, which happen on Sunday.

Remember: tips@spin.com.