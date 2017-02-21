News \
Pixies Extend 2017 North American Tour
Pixies fans in the Midwest and Canada rejoice—the band has practically doubled the number of dates on a previously announced 2017 tour. The new run of shows extends through the fall, adding stops in the northeastern U.S. as well as Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, and Denver. There’s also a newly announced show in Baltimore in May. Check out the new dates below, or scroll down for the full tour in plain text (with new dates in bold).
North America – NEW DATES ADDED
Pre-sale begins 10am local at https://t.co/ecTooIMyQp. Use password MASHER. General-sale 10am local Friday. pic.twitter.com/iXVbBl7TWf
— PIXIES (@PIXIES) February 21, 2017
Pixies North American tour 2017
April 21 – Pomona, California @ Fox Theater
April 22 – San Diego, California @ Cal Coast Ampitheater
April 23 – Anaheim, California @ House of Blues
April 24 – Los Angeles, California @ Ace Theater
April 29 – Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory
April 30 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
May 1 — Austin, Texas @ Stubbs
May 3 — New Orleans, Louisiana @ Saenger Theatre
May 5 — Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium
May 6 — Covington, Kentucky @ Madison Theater
May 7 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live Amphitheater
May 9 — Richmond, Virginia @ The National
May 11 — Durham, North Carolina @ Durham Pac
May 12 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
May 14 — Baltimore, Maryland @ Rams Head Live
May 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
May 19 — Boston, Massachusetts @ House of Blues
May 20 — Boston, Massachusetts @ House of Blues
May 21 — Boston, Massachusetts @ Paradise
May 23 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Electric Factory
May 24 — New York, New York @ Webster Hall
May 26 — Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Steel
September 19 — New Haven, Connecticut @ College St. Music Hall
September 22 — Westbury, New York @ The Westbury Theater
September 23 — Asbury Park, New Jersey @ Stone Pony Summerstage
September 24 — Port Chester, New York @ The Capitol Theatre
September 26 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre
September 27 — Montreal, Quebec @ Metropolis
September 29 — Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
September 30 — Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall
October 1 — Buffalo, New York @ Center for the Arts
October 3 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Theatre
October 4 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Stage AE
October 6 — Detroit, Michigan @ The Fillmore
October 7 — Grand Rapids, Michigan @ 20 Monroe Live
October 8 — Chicago, Illinois @ The Chicago Theatre
October 11 — St. Paul, Minnesota @ Palace Theatre
October 14 — St. Louis, Missouri @ Peabody Opera House
October 15 — Kansas City, Missouri @ The Midland
October 18 — Denver, Colorado @ Fillmore Auditorium
October 21 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ Cosmopolitan – The Chelsea