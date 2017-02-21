Pixies Extend 2017 North American Tour

Pixies fans in the Midwest and Canada rejoice—the band has practically doubled the number of dates on a previously announced 2017 tour. The new run of shows extends through the fall, adding stops in the northeastern U.S. as well as Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, and Denver. There’s also a newly announced show in Baltimore in May. Check out the new dates below, or scroll down for the full tour in plain text (with new dates in bold).

North America – NEW DATES ADDED Pre-sale begins 10am local at https://t.co/ecTooIMyQp. Use password MASHER. General-sale 10am local Friday. pic.twitter.com/iXVbBl7TWf — PIXIES (@PIXIES) February 21, 2017

Pixies North American tour 2017

April 21 – Pomona, California @ Fox Theater

April 22 – San Diego, California @ Cal Coast Ampitheater

April 23 – Anaheim, California @ House of Blues

April 24 – Los Angeles, California @ Ace Theater

April 29 – Dallas, Texas @ The Bomb Factory

April 30 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 1 — Austin, Texas @ Stubbs

May 3 — New Orleans, Louisiana @ Saenger Theatre

May 5 — Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium

May 6 — Covington, Kentucky @ Madison Theater

May 7 — Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live Amphitheater

May 9 — Richmond, Virginia @ The National

May 11 — Durham, North Carolina @ Durham Pac

May 12 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 14 — Baltimore, Maryland @ Rams Head Live

May 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

May 19 — Boston, Massachusetts @ House of Blues

May 20 — Boston, Massachusetts @ House of Blues

May 21 — Boston, Massachusetts @ Paradise

May 23 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Electric Factory

May 24 — New York, New York @ Webster Hall

May 26 — Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Steel

September 19 — New Haven, Connecticut @ College St. Music Hall

September 22 — Westbury, New York @ The Westbury Theater

September 23 — Asbury Park, New Jersey @ Stone Pony Summerstage

September 24 — Port Chester, New York @ The Capitol Theatre

September 26 — Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

September 27 — Montreal, Quebec @ Metropolis

September 29 — Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

September 30 — Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

October 1 — Buffalo, New York @ Center for the Arts

October 3 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Theatre

October 4 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Stage AE

October 6 — Detroit, Michigan @ The Fillmore

October 7 — Grand Rapids, Michigan @ 20 Monroe Live

October 8 — Chicago, Illinois @ The Chicago Theatre

October 11 — St. Paul, Minnesota @ Palace Theatre

October 14 — St. Louis, Missouri @ Peabody Opera House

October 15 — Kansas City, Missouri @ The Midland

October 18 — Denver, Colorado @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 21 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ Cosmopolitan – The Chelsea