New Music: Danny Brown and Paul White – “Accelerator”

On Friday, Paul White will drop the new EP Accelerator, which features two new collaborations with Danny Brown. Today, the duo dropped the title track with an accompanying video. Both are seeped in surrealism: The psyched out song soundtracks a bandaged-up man (Ewen MacIntosh from the UK version of The Office) who’s chasing his brain—which is fond of orgies and sudoku puzzles—through the streets of London. Watch the piece of work below.