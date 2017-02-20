Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Reunite in Studio

Over the weekend, former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited in the studio for the first time in seven years to work on Starr’s new album. The drummer shared a photo of the pair on Twitter. “Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass,” he wrote. “I love you man peace and love.”

The surviving Beatles were joined by The Eagles’ Joe Walsh as well.

Last week, all three musicians were spotted at dinner together along with Dave Grohl and Tom Hanks. McCartney and Starr last recorded together on Starr’s 2010 LP Y Not. The new album will be Starr’s first since 2015’s Postcards From Paradise. [Rolling Stone]