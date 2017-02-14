New Music: Passion Pit – “Somewhere Up There” and “Inner Dialogue”

So far this week, Passion Pit have released two new songs, “Somewhere Up There” and “Inner Dialogue.” The singles promote not a new album, but a new company: Passion Pit main man Michael Angelakos is launching a venture called the Wishart Group, which aims to provide “legal, educational, and healthcare services” to musicians. (In the past, Angelakos has been open about how his own mental health struggles have affected his career.)

Passion Pit’s most recent album was 2015’s Kindred. Most recently, the band released a “Christmas visual album” titled Merry Christmas, Mr. Fields. Hear the multi-part “Somewhere Up There” and bouncy “Inner Dialogue” below.

[Stereogum]