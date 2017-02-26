News \
Oscars 2017: Watch Sting Perform “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story
After driving Eddie Vedder to tears this summer on his Rock Paper Scissors tour with Peter Gabriel, Sting came to the Oscars to perform “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story. Sting gave a heartfelt acoustic rendition of the of the song, which was inspired by the photojournalist who was kidnapped and killed by ISIS while reporting on the Syrian Civil War.
Check out a clip from the performance and hear the full studio version of the track below.
