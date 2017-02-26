Oscars 2017: Watch Auli’i Cravalho and Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform “How Far I’ll Go”

Auli’i Cravalho and Lin-Manuel Miranda took the Oscars stage to perform “How Far I’ll Go,” a song the latter wrote for Moana.

Miranda is nominated for Original Song for writing the song, and winning in the category would give him an EGOT. The nomination comes after a whirlwind year, where Hamilton’s continued success has made it one of the highest-grossing shows on Broadway, both in its explosive post-Pence Thanksgiving week and through most of 2016. But even after the show’s glowing reviews and strange conflicts with now-vice presidents, the hype for Hamilton continued with the release of Hamilton Mixtape, 23 tracks from the musical as performed by artists like Chance the Rapper, Miguel, Sia, The Roots, and others.

Watch a clip of the performance below and hear the full song below.