Oscars 2017: Lin-Manuel Miranda Misses EGOT As La La Land Sweeps Music Awards

As we moved toward the end of the 89th Academy Awards broadcast, that feeling that La La Land was going to start winning all the awards sunk in. Given that the film was also the year’s preeminent big-screen musical, it took home awards for both Best Original Score and Best Original Song for “City of Stars.” The movie was nominated twice in the second category, with “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” getting a nod as well.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a strong contender for Best Original Song for “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana. Miranda’s win would have meant that he would become the youngest to EGOT (winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award) in history. Miranda, 37, won 11 Tonys behind Hamilton, as well as two Grammys and an Emmy, not to mention that Pulitzer Prize and MacArthur “Genius” grant. Because of La La Land, Lin-Manuel will leave the Dolby Theater tonight still an EGT.