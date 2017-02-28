The Oscars Fuck Up Saved Us From One More Joke About Jimmy Kimmel’s Fake Matt Damon Feud

In his Jimmy Kimmel Live monologue last night, Jimmy Kimmel gave a first-hand account of the what went wrong during the disastrous Best Picture award presentation Sunday night. There were no major revelations aside for the fact that when everything went to shit Kimmel was sitting in the audience in anticipation of one final bit with his “nemesis” Matt Damon.

“The plan is for me to end the show from the audience in a seat next to Matt Damon,” he said. “I want to make no mistake about whatever confusion there was about who won, Matt Damon lost. He is a loser.”

At least we were spared whatever mildly funny thing those two had planned.