Nickelback Are Like a More Canadian Chainsmokers

Earlier this week, Esquire ran a post title “The Chainsmokers Are the Nickelback of EDM.” In response, the EDM duo tweeted a video at the publication and writer Matt Miller of them performing a mash-up of their song “Paris” with Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me.” Yesterday, Nickelback guitarist Ryan Peake tweeted the following video at the Chainsmokers:

.@TheChainsmokers you may find this hard to believe, but we’ve been called way worse. It’s only music guys, keep up the great work. #Truthpic.twitter.com/HnTpkELZha — Nickelback (@Nickelback) February 2, 2017

Sorry, Nickelback are also good now.