Nickelback Are Like a More Canadian Chainsmokers

Nickelback Portrait And Equipment Shoot
CREDIT: Joby Sessions/Total Guitar Magazine via Getty Image

Earlier this week, Esquire ran a post title “The Chainsmokers Are the Nickelback of EDM.” In response, the EDM duo tweeted a video at the publication and writer Matt Miller of them performing a mash-up of their song “Paris” with Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me.” Yesterday, Nickelback guitarist Ryan Peake tweeted the following video at the Chainsmokers:

Sorry, Nickelback are also good now.

Jeremy Gordon
