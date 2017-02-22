Nick Cannon Is Trying to Get Out in Front of a Bad Tabloid Story

Nick Cannon posted on Instagram this morning about what he claims is an upcoming National Enquirer article that allegedly questions his mental health and ability to care for his children. Cannon shared an image that showed several paragraphs of text that appear to be a promo email teasing the article in question, which apparently reveals that Cannon “suffered a nervous breakdown” and that his ex-wife Mariah Carey will petition for custody of their children, twins Monroe and Moroccan.

The Enquirer piece further reports that Cannon is leaving NBC’s America’s Got Talent because of “frequent” outbursts during filming, and also states that he has allegedly been lashing out at his closest associates. The article—or at least the idea of it—comes on the heels of a $1.7 million lawsuit filed against Cannon regarding his talent-search app, N’credible.

Cannon wrote in the caption to the image: “Only Evil operates in this manner. What is the purpose? Except to exemplify pure immoral wickedness. If you report these lies expect a slander and defamation lawsuit.”

A recent Page Six report cited insiders who worried about Cannon’s mental health. And in a lengthy Facebook post from February 13, Cannon wrote of his “sad and dolorous” mindset over NBC execs plans to be removed from the talent show.

You can read his slightly unhinged Instagram post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQyllfulFFj/