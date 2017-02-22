New Music: Whitney – “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” (Bob Dylan Cover)

Rising Chicago indie rockers Whitney just participated in a live session for the Spotify Singles, performing a new version of “The Falls” from their 2016 album Light Upon the Lake. They also played a cover of Bob Dylan’s breezy, romantic “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You,” which originally appeared on his 1969 album Nashville Skyline. Whitney transforms Dylan’s mellow country version into a bouncy bar-rock rave-up, something more along the lines of The Band in “Ophelia” mode. Enjoy it below.