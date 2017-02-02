New Music: Toro y Moi – “Omaha”

Last month, Secretly Group announced Our First 100 Days, an ongoing compilation of music to synch up with the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency. Following contributions from Angel Olsen, PWR BTTM, and Animal Collective’s Avey Tare, a new track from Toro y Moi surfaced today called “Omaha.” With an infectious soul groove and warm vintage synths, the track shows Chaz Bundick at his psych-pop best, building on some themes from last year’s Live From Trona with multi-tracked vocals and a touch of studio magic. Check out the single below and pick up the whole compilation on Bandcamp for a $30 donation.

<a href="http://ourfirst100days.bandcamp.com/album/our-first-100-days">Our First 100 Days by Toro Y Moi</a>