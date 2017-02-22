New Music: The Bug Vs Earth – “Snakes Vs Rats”

Under the moniker Earth, Dylan Carlson has forged new soundscapes in the realms of doom and ambient metal for the better part of two decades. As the man behind The Bug and King Midas Sound (among others), Kevin Martin has crafted his own sonic world in various electronic genres, from grime, to dub, to EDM for as many years. Now, the two have teamed up for an entire album worth of punishing stoner electro-drone.

The pair have shared the collaboration’s first track, entitled “Snakes Vs Rats,” which features skittering sand blocks and ratcheting snares behind Carlson’s guitar, and blasts of radiant noise that flash out of the ether. It’s all gridded by a cavernous two-step built more for languishing than dancing.

Titled Concrete Desert, the LP drops March 24 by way of Ninja Tune. Listen to “Snakes Vs Rats” below.

