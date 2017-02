NAO’s debut album For All We Know has gotten the remix EP treatment. The new project, streamable below, features reworks from Mura Masa, LOXE (with a Stormzy verse), Sam Gellaitry, SBTRKT, and Kaytranada. The two highlights here are Sam Gellaitry’s frosty dance redo of FAWK highlight “DYWM” and Kaytranada’s tropical reimagining of “Get to Know Ya.” Listen to the whole project below.