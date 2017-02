Two years after breaking out with “Classic Man,” Jidenna has finally dropped his debut album The Chief. The album’s release date was revealed when his Quavo-featuring single “The Let Out” hit the Internet earlier this month.

The Chief is 14 tracks of suave sloganeering and Nigerian chest-beating, and features guest appearances by Jidenna’s Wondaland crew (including founder Janelle Monae). Give The Chief a listen below.