New Music: Pile – “Dogs”

Today, the great Massachusetts punk band Pile shares “Dogs,” the second digital single from their forthcoming LP A Hairshirt of Purpose. “Texas,” the first taste of the album, was all jagged intensity, while “Dogs” is notable for its patience and restraint. Several times, just as the band seems to be revving up for a screeching crescendo, everyone pulls back at once, leaving just fingerpicked guitar or the plaintive string quartet that accompanies them on the song. “Dogs” is the kind of ambitious but unshowy composition that sets Pile apart from their peers in the DIY rock world, and it’s a good showcase for the music they have coming on Hairshirt of Purpose. Listen via SoundCloud below.

Hairshirt of Purpose arrives 3/31 via Exploding in Sound.