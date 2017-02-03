New Music: Michelle Branch Returns With “Hopeless Romantic”

Hopeless Romantic, Michelle Branch’s first album in 14 years (and co-written with the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney), is coming out April 7. She’s just shared the title track, a swoony, atmospheric set piece with shades of Beach House and Lana Del Rey: “I mean I don’t understand it / ‘Cause it’s magic, but it’s tragic / I know you’re gonna eat me alive.” Hear it below, and check out the full Hopeless Romantic track list.

Hopeless Romantic:

1. “Best You Ever”

2. “You’re Good”

3. “Fault Line”

4. “Heartbreak Now”

5. “Hopeless Romantic”

6. “Living a Lie”

7. “Knock Yourself Out”

8. “Temporary Feeling”

9. “Carry Me Home”

10. “Not A Love Song”

11. “Last Night”

12. “Bad Side”

13. “Shadow”

14. “City”