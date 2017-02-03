News \
New Music: Michelle Branch Returns With “Hopeless Romantic”
Hopeless Romantic, Michelle Branch’s first album in 14 years (and co-written with the Black Keys’ Patrick Carney), is coming out April 7. She’s just shared the title track, a swoony, atmospheric set piece with shades of Beach House and Lana Del Rey: “I mean I don’t understand it / ‘Cause it’s magic, but it’s tragic / I know you’re gonna eat me alive.” Hear it below, and check out the full Hopeless Romantic track list.
Hopeless Romantic:
1. “Best You Ever”
2. “You’re Good”
3. “Fault Line”
4. “Heartbreak Now”
5. “Hopeless Romantic”
6. “Living a Lie”
7. “Knock Yourself Out”
8. “Temporary Feeling”
9. “Carry Me Home”
10. “Not A Love Song”
11. “Last Night”
12. “Bad Side”
13. “Shadow”
14. “City”