New Music: Kodak Black – “Tunnel Vision”

Leaked audio of Kodak Black’s new single “Tunnel Vision,” has been floating around for a month or two. But today, the Florida rapper’s infectious but somber slapper–which, judging by its audio tags, was co-produced by Atlanta producers Southside and Metro Boomin–has been officially released, accompanied by an intense video.

The clip, directed by Michael Garcia, centers around a violent faceoff between a black man and a Confederate-flag-adorned white man wearing a “Make America Hate Again” hat in the MAGA mold, interspersed with shots of Kodak rapping against a backdrop of burning crosses and KKK-related imagery.

Following in the footsteps of “Like Dat”–another standout by the Florida rapper–the song’s indelible hook finds Kodak addressing himself in the third person: “Lil Kodak, they don’t like to see you winning/They wanna see you in the penitentiary.” The song’s most notable lyric, though, is a less-than-charming reference to the sexual battery charge for which the rapper is still awaiting trial: “I get any girl I want, I don’t gotta rape.”

Watch the video below. The stand-alone audio, according to Kodak’s YouTube page, is set to be released tomorrow.