New Music: Jay Som – “1 Billion Dogs”

Singer-songwriter Jay Som, a.k.a. Melina Duterte, is getting ready to release a follow-up to her 2016 Bandcamp breakout, Turn Into. Everybody Works arrives March 10 from Polyvinyl, and today Duterte shared “1 Billion Dogs,” a harmonic, fuzzy tune that melts her words into a layer of distortion and chirpy guitars. (One billion is the approximate number of canines alive today.)

The new song debuted in a Pitchfork feature about Duterte’s rise to indie pop stardom and her love of artists like Phil Elverum, Dev Hynes, and Carly Rae Jepsen. Read it here, and hear “1 Billion Dogs” below.