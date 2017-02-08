New Music: Hercules and Love Affair – “Controller”

Hercules and Love Affair, the house/disco moniker of Ghent, Belgium resident Andy Butler, has shared a simmering new track, titled “Controller.” Featuring vocals from Faris Badwan of The Horrors, the song takes on a spiritual quality while carrying sexual undertones. “Move me/ It’s all I want/ Use me/ It’s all I want” Badwan sings over frenetic claps and a solid four-on-the-floor.

Hercules and Love Affair have not released an album since 2014’s The Feast of the Broken Heart; this is the first taste of a new release from the project. According to The FADER, who premiered the track, the as-yet-untitled record has no release date, but is due later this year on Big Beat in the US. Listen below.