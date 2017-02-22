New Music: Hear Joyce Manor and 100% Cover Stephen Merritt for Planned Parenthood

While touring the U.S. this past fall, Joyce Manor and Crying found common ground in similar politics and a mutual love of Stephin Merritt. True to these influences, the bands came together today with the release of two classic covers from the Merritt-fronted band the 6ths. Joyce Manor took on “Falling Out of Love With You,” while Crying’s Elaiza Santos (here as 100%) tackles “All Dressed Up in Dreams” for the split release, which will be issued on 7″ vinyl from San Jose’s Phat ‘n’ Phunky Records. All profits from the release will be donated to Planned Parenthood, including digital versions of the recordings that are already available on Bandcamp. Check out the tracks below.

<a href="http://phatnphunky.bandcamp.com/album/split-7-2">Split 7″ by 100% / Joyce Manor</a>