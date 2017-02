Approximately two and a half years after the release of their latest album, Alix, Louisiana indie pop duo Generationals return with a thick, fuzzy new song, “Keep It Low.” Album details aren’t public yet, but more music appears to be on the horizon:

It’s high time we put out new music. New track “Keep It Low” will be out next week. more to follow indefinitely — Generationals (@generationals) January 31, 2017

Hear “Keep It Low” below.