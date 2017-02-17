New Music: Stream Future’s Self-Titled Project

As announced earlier this week, Future’s self-titled project is now available on streaming services and iTunes. The 17-track release is Future’s first since last June’s Project E.T. (Esco Terrestrial), his collaboration with DJ Esco, and has no guest features. (It seems that Future is reaching for J. Cole’s iconic status.)

The Atlanta rapper is also set to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week and is getting ready to go on the massive Nobody Safe tour with Kodak Black, Migos, Tory Lanez, Young Thug, and A$AP Ferg. Check out the tour dates here and stream Future below.