New Music: Depeche Mode – “Where’s the Revolution?”

Where’s the revolution?/ C’mon people, you’re lettin’ me down. So goes the reverb-soaked, arpeggiator-driven refrain of the new single by Depeche Mode, their first release since 2013. The politically-charged, wholly on-the-nose anthem, which ultimately asks the listener to “get onboard” the “train” (speeding, presumably, toward cathartic sociopolitical upheaval), is the lead single from the band’s new album Spirit, which will be available in both standard and deluxe editions on March 17 through Venusnote/Columbia.

Listen “Where’s the Revolution” below.