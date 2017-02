Today, Cashmere Cat dropped a new single titled “Love Incredible,” which features former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello on vocals. The track ventures further into the producer’s pop ethos with glassy keys and a muted bassline that erupts with Cabello’s bubbly hook. The single follows the producer’s “Wild Love” and “Trust Nobody,” which featured Selena Gomez and Tory Lanez. Listen below.