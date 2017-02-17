New Music: Bob Dylan – “My One and Only Love”

“My One and Only Love,” like almost every other song Bob Dylan has released in the past couple of years, became a hit in the 1950s either partially or wholly thanks to Frank Sinatra recording it. Dylan’s latest, another single from his upcoming triple-disc standards concept album Triplicate, was just a B-side for Sinatra in the early ’50s, but Ol’ Blue Eyes’ recording ultimately launched the song into the lexicon of beloved standards of its time.

The genius of the Dylan arrangement is the way the steel guitar can approximate the sound of a string section, and how it blends with some low horns to make the band emulate Sinatra’s original backing orchestra. Listen to the very pretty rendition below.