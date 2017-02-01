New Music: Blanck Mass – “Silent Treatment”

Benjamin John Power, otherwise known as one-half of the noise/electronic duo Fuck Buttons, shared a propulsive new track today under his solo moniker Blanck Mass. Another taste of his forthcoming LP World Eater, “Silent Treatment” melds evocative vocal samples to aggressive kick drums and scattered hi-hats, verging on trap music but through an electronics lens. It’s both stunning and deeply galvanic, fit for after-hours on a warehouse floor. The song moves with ferocious drive, even when it hurts a little. Listen right here:

World Eater, the third Blanck Mass record, drops on Sacred Bones March 3. Though not explicitly a political album, Power says he couldn’t help but to distill current world-sick attitudes into his new material. Via a press release: