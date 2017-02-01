New Music: Beach Slang – “Sometimes Always” (Jesus and Mary Chain Cover)

Beach Slang are prepping the second volume of their cover songs cassette series, Here, I Made This for You (Beach Slang Mixtape Vol. 2). We’ve already heard the first track, a cover of the Adverts’ “Bored Teenagers,” and today they’ve shared another cut, a cover of the Jesus and Mary Chain’s relatively placid “Sometimes Always,” from Stoned & Dethroned. The original song features vocals from Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval; Beach Slang’s version features vocals from the band’s tour manager, Charlie Lowe.

Here, I Made This For You (Beach Slang Mixtape Vol. 2) is out February 10 from Polyvinyl. Compare Beach Slang’s cover to the original below.

[Stereogum]