New Music: Animal Collective Announce The Painters EP, Release “Kinda Bonkers”

Experimental outfit Animal Collective are coming back with The Painters EP, a companion project to last year’s LP Painting With. The EP comes with three original songs recorded during the Painting With sessions. “Kinda Bonkers,” a trip of a song with a title that undersells itself, is out now. Listen to the new song and view the EP’s track list—which includes a cover of Martha and the Vandellas’ “Jimmy Mack”—below. The Painters is set to drop via Domino on February 17, two days before Painting With’s anniversary.

The Painters track list:

1. “Kinda Bonkers”

2. “Peacemaker”

3. “Goalkeeper”

4. “Jimmy Mack”