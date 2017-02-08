Netflix Announces The OA Season 2 With Weirdo Teaser Clip

It’s possible that you, reader and Peak TV devotee, are currently thirsting for more episodes of the cryptic pseudo-sci-fi miniseries The OA, which premiered in December on Netflix. It’s also possible that by the time you hit that head-scratcher of an ending, you you were so frustrated and bored by the cerebral show that you want nothing more to do with it.

Either way, the streaming service has already released a teaser for the series’s second season, following the announcement of its renewal during a Facebook Live Q&A with the show’s lead actress/co-creator, Brit Marling this morning on Vulture. “We always thought of it almost like books, and there could be many different volumes,” Marling said about the season’s concept. “In some ways, [part one] is a self-contained story…The science-fiction, metafictional elements are open-ended so there can be a part two in which we can delve into those spaces.”

Watch the snippet–a cool 15 seconds–below.