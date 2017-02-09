Nelly Has a Lot of Opinions About the New England Patriots, Tom Brady, and Donald Trump

The Fox Sports 1 show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed is a hub for takes both just and ridiculous, so business was booming in the days after the New England Patriots’ surreal Super Bowl win. Hitmaker and recurring guest contributor Nelly was prepared to get a couple of things off his chest. In a Wednesday appearance, the rapper took his time to preach about the Patriots visiting Donald Trump’s White House.

Although Nelly’s comments are available in full on YouTube, you’d be better served to watch the two-and-a-half-minute edit from Undisputed’s Twitter account. That clip plays out like a highlight reel in which Nelly speaks his mind with exaggerated religious zeal, despite Skip Bayless’ attempts to interject. You miss 100 percent of the hot takes you don’t take, and Nelly wasn’t missing.

He talked about disliking the way former Clippers owner Donald Sterling was pushed out of the NBA:

They took a man’s franchise for speaking his mind in his kitchen. They took his franchise for speaking his mind IN HIS KITCHEN.

He talked about Tom Brady visiting the White House to distract from how shitty Trump is doing:

If you’re the president at this time and you’re sitting here, you need this. You need your friend to come vouch for you. You need this validation… Half of the team is not going. So I don’t know if you have to CGI in the players or that selfie is going to be really small.

He talked about Brady, who he loves, and his decision not to visit the White House after winning the Super Bowl two years ago:

First of all, this man is the greatest quarterback to ever play this game. He just won a Super Bowl. You just called him the most clutch player since Michael Jordan. If he’s not going…HE’S THE CAPTAIN—he opened this box up. Tom Brady started this.

He talked about his friend, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, who said he’s not doing the White House visit:

I know them Bennett Brothers! They’re not going.

