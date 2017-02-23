Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats | Jameson Bow St. Sessions

Continuing the tradition and celebrating in style, Jameson has partnered with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats for a one night only St. Patrick’s Day event.

Watch above as Nathaniel and Joseph share details surrounding their headlining Bow Street Sessions gig on March 16th. Local acts All Tvvins and Brian Deady will also be performing, this is a special night not to miss! Tickets are complimentary.

Go to jamesonwhiskey.ie and enter for a chance to attend.