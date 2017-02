DJ Premier has dropped a collaboration with Miguel entitled, “2 Lovin U.” The release comes after Monday’s debut of VH1’s hip-hop drama The Breaks, which the legendary producer executive produced.

If the new cut sounds familiar, it’s because “2 Lovin U” is the alternative version of WILDHEART’s bonus track “damned.” The industrial drums are subbed for a quick loop and some scratched-in samples, two DJ Premier signatures. Listen below.