Report: Migos Beat Up Sean Kingston Over Soulja Boy Beef

Yesterday afternoon, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, singer Sean Kingston and Migos apparently got in a fight, which stemmed from a heated argument involving Soulja Boy, who have been tight for years. Specifically, Migos reportedly beat the crap out of Kingston, “stomping on his head,” according to TMZ.

According to reports from witnesses, someone from Kingston’s camp fired a shot into the air, but no one was hurt. The gunman was detained by security and then taken in by Las Vegas police. The New York Daily News reports that a second assailant had been taken into custody as well, but their charges were not immediately clear. By the time cops showed up, both camps had already fled the scene.

Though several witnesses described members of Migos as the assailants, TMZ says that law enforcement officials told them there is no warrant out for their arrest. Police were still hoping to speak the Atlanta rappers, but have not charged them so far. Quavo, Migos’ most recognizable face, has been beefing with Soulja Boy since at least this past December.

Kingston was later pulled over by police and became “semi-cooperative,” though he didn’t name any names. He was later released from custody. Here’s a video via TMZ that shows Kingston being questioned by police.

