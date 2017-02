Migos has just dropped the video for “Deadz,” the grandiose, 2 Chainz-featuring cut from their latest album Culture. The new clip, which is directed by DAPS and Mig…holy shit, wait a minute.

Are Migos counting dead presidents next to dead presidents?

I know the term “black excellence” is thrown around a bit much, but come on, man. Watch “Deadz” below.